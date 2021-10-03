Indian match official exposed again as 3rd umpire Srinivasan fails to spot spike | Cricket News

Out or not-out? 🤔#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #RCBvPBKS https://t.co/Syr3niKICZ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) 1633258208000

While the snicko showed a clear spike off the gloves, Srinivasan, who looked edgy and under-confident while taking mist decisions, to everyone’s surprise ruled it not out as well.

Padikkal was batting on 35 and added five more runs to the total while Punjab lost by six runs.

An angry Rahul was seen talking to the umpire about how the spike was overlooked.

It could be said that Srinivasan’s decision could have been instrumental in the final context and it is there to be seen if he gets any other assignment.

“Terrible umpiring, mistakes like that is unforgivable with so much technology and help these days,” Srikkanth tweeted.

“Sack the 3rd umpire immediately. What a joke,” Styris said.

“How was that Not Out??,’ wondered Aakash Chopra.