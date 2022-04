Indian compound archers in final of team event, assured of medal in World Cup Stage 1 | More sports News

ANTALYA (Turkey): Indian archers qualified for the compound team final, assuring the country a medal in the World Cup Stage 1 on Wednesday.The trio of Abhishek Verma Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini , who were seeded ninth, overcame a stiff fight from their opponents from Britain to win 236-235.The Indians will now play France in the title clash.The compound women’s team of Muskan Kirar Avneet Kaur and Priya Gurjar, on the other hand, lost out to Turkey 233-235 to bow out in the quarterfinal stage.