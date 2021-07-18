Indian athletes can use facilities inside the Olympic Village from first day after check-in | Tokyo Olympics News

NEW DELHI: India’s deputy chef-de-mission (CDM) for the Tokyo Olympics Dr Prem Verma , who has been residing at the Athletes’ Village since July 14, told TOI on Saturday that the country’s athletes wouldn’t necessarily have to undergo a strict “isolation period” for three days upon their arrival at the Village.The athletes can move around inside the Village campus housing 11,000 Games participants and avail the services of a “main dining area, gymnasium, tower lifts and common areas and linen collection centre” from the first day after checking in.Dr Verma said that the arrangements by the Tokyo organisers were “world-class” and all they expected from Indian athletes arriving from Delhi was to observe “self-discipline and monitor daily health”.

“We (CDM, deputy CDM and other contingent and IOA officials) arrived at the Athletes Village on July 14 and faced no such restrictions like three days of isolation or prohibition to use the common areas and corridors. The main dining hall was accessible to us.

“We are staying in Tower 15 and on the 11th, 12th and 13th floors comprising 182 rooms for the Indian contingent members. The same tower has athletes and officials from Copenhagen, South Africa, Norway, Belgium and Denmark.

“There are no restrictions on our movements. So for athletes coming from India, they will have free movement in their tower from the first day of their arrival, with access to dining hall, gymnasium, Village plaza and parks and common areas.”

First batch with 88 athletes and officials leave from Delhi

A formal send-off ceremony took place on Saturday evening at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here as the first batch of athletes departed for Tokyo.

The contingent of 88, which includes 54 athletes, support staff and IOA officials, were given a rousing sendoff by sports minister Anurag Thakur and others.