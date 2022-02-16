India vs West Indies: For Rohit Sharma, it’s time to get the backups ready | Cricket News

KOLKATA: India skipper Rohit Sharma is looking to fill in the gaps in the side and is ready to try out various things, although he is loath to term these moves “experiments”.“We are trying to find those holes that are there in the squad and fill those gaps. So whatever it takes, we will try and do that,” he said on Tuesday. “I feel the word experimentation is over-rated, in my terms” he added.

Without ruling out fielding new faces, the skipper said, “The idea is to identify the players who are going to play the World Cup and give them game time. There are a lot of players who are injured and are not with the team now. Come the World Cup, I don’t know who is going to be fit and who is not. We have a packed schedule and injuries will happen, but we’ve got to get the backups ready. “So it’s important that we give the guys who are going to fill those roles enough game time as well,” he said.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, Rohit said, “In Australia, you will see different conditions across Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. We will have to ensure that we have both spin and pace bowling allrounders who can bowl well with the new ball and in the death, and also those who can spin with the new ball.”

However, he was candid in stating that the focus would not be on specialists only and preference would be given to multi-skilled cricketers.

“When you are playing the shortest format, you are looking at players who can do two three different things,” he pointed out.

The skipper did not feel a player will get a similar role in Team India‘s scheme of things in which he may have succeeded for his IPL franchise. He revealed that a message has been sent to the players from the team management: “The IPL auction is done and dusted. Focus on the colour blue right now,” he said.