India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav in squad | Cricket News

Axar had been recovering from a shin injury that had forced him to miss the South Africa tour and the T20 series against West Indies. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

“Axar was the first choice but had to undergo recovery and hence Kuldeep was a backup,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“Now Axar is fit and back so Kuldeep has been released,” the source added.

At the time of announcing the squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the BCCI had said Axar was expected to be fit for the second game.

Kuldeep last played a Test in February 2021.

India won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs.