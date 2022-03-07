India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Jadeja bags third successive man of the match award at Mohali | Cricket News

MOHALI: It all started with figures of 8/76 against South Africa in 2015, followed by a 90-run knock and 4/121 against England in 2016.Six years later, Ravindra Jadeja returned to the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, slamming an unbeaten 175 and magical returns of 9/87 against Sri Lanka to hand India a handsome win by an innings and 222 runs, and bag his third successive man of the match award in four Test outings at the venue.

The only other instance when he missed out on the award was in 2013 when debutant Shikhar Dhawan‘s explosive 187 against Australia overshadowed the Rajkot all-rounder’s match figures of 6 for 112.

Jadeja has thus become the first all-rounder to amass 300-plus runs and capture 25-plus wickets in Tests at Mohali, achieving the feat in just four outings – his tally being 327 runs (ave 81.75) and 27 wickets (ave 14.66) at the venue. Counting the jaw-dropping feats at the same venue, Jadeja on Sunday acknowledged that the PCA Stadium is indeed his “lucky ground”.

“This is my lucky ground. Whenever I come here, I always get positive vibes. To be honest I don’t know about stats (hundred and ten-for) but I am happy to do well with bat and ball. When you perform like this, you feel very confident,” said the 33-year-old all-rounder.

This is also the first man-of-the-match award for Jadeja after almost half-a-decade.

His spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin, who also reached a personal milestone by surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev‘s tally of 434 Test scalps, appreciated the southpaw’s growing prowess with the willow in the recent few years.

“He has really come a long way in the last four-five years. I think his position is a little low for the way he is batting at the moment. His batting has gone one notch higher. He knows what he is doing and it reflects in the way he is batting,” said Ashwin, who faces a stiff competition from the left-armer for the lone spinner’s slot during India’s overseas tours.

Governor Purohit joins Sunday’s action

Punjab governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit dropped in at the PCA Stadium to watch Sunday’s action. He was welcomed at the venue by PCA president Rajinder Gupta.

Purohit, in an informal conversation, appreciated the efforts put in by PCA for making the arrangements for spectators at a very short notice. The match, which incidentally was former skipper Virat Kohli‘s 100th Test, was earlier to be played behind closed doors despite cases of Covid-19 on a decline.

However, just a couple of days prior to the match, the BCCI had agreed to open the stadium’s gates for the crowd at 50% capacity.