India vs Sri Lanka: 100 percent crowd allowed for Bengaluru day-night Test | Cricket News

“Considering the high volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium,” KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

The prices of the tickets per day have been kept at Rs 1250 (Grand Terrace), Rs 750 (E-Executive), Rs 500 (D Corporate) and Rs 100 respectively.

In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which was also Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test, 50 percent crowd capacity was allowed at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.