India vs South Africa: Selectors seek time on ODI team and captaincy | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Picking the team for the tour of South Africa has become a tricky affair for the selectors. TOI understands that the selection panel headed by Chetan Sharma has sought more time to pick the ODI squad while the Test team is likely to come out in a day or two. This means the decision on captaincy of the ODI team will be delayed.It has been learned that the selectors are keen to give the veteran out-of-form players a longer rope for the tour. While Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are likely to travel with the Test team, Ishant Sharma too is likely to get the nod. Even Shikhar Dhawan , who was recently dropped from the T20I squad, is likely to get a shot at the ODIs next month.

The selection is seen as a marker to the vision of the selectors and the team management.

At the moment, clear communication with the players and the team management seems to be a priority.

“The ODI captaincy is a sensitive issue. There is a school of thought that Rohit Sharma should be given charge of all white-ball cricket after being appointed the T20I captain. But for that, the selectors need to sit with Virat Kohli and know where he stands with his batting. The situation will have to be discussed with Rohit too, because he is also seeking clarity on his role,” a source close to the selection panel told TOI.

“India will play the first ODI in South Africa on Jan 19. That’s more than a month away. The Vijay Hazare Trophy is going on. The selectors will like to watch the talent available there. They have made it clear to India players that they must play domestic tournaments when they are not with the Indian team. As for Dhawan, he has been a consistent performer in ODIs. Even in the last two series, he has performed,” the source added.

“A huge squad will be travelling to South Africa. Leaving out a veteran on this tour could put a question mark on his future. Ishant needs more overs under his belt and his experience in the dressing room is also valuable,” the source pointed out.

The Test team is scheduled to leave for South Africa on Dec 16. The players have been given time off from the bubble and are expected to get into quarantine by Dec 10. Head coach Rahul Dravid will hold a few sessions with the players who were rested for the New Zealand series. Sources said the Indian team is unlikely to undergo any quarantine upon reaching South Africa.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya looks to have ruled himself out of selection. He is undergoing rehab and has opted out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is understood that he is working on regaining fitness to bowl at full tilt.