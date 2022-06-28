India vs Ireland T20Is: Weather forecast for Dublin today | Cricket News

The first T20I between India and Ireland was affected quite a bit due to multiple spells of rain in Dublin . Consequently the match was shortened to a 12 overs a side affair, which India won comfortably by 7 wickets.There was in fact a time when it looked like the match would be washed out.

Heading into the second and final match of the series today, the weather forecast for Dublin is again something fans are keeping a close watch on. Thankfully, according to most weather forecast platforms, there isn’t any rain forecast, as of now at least, for the duration of the match later tonight.

Here’s a look at what is in store, weather wise, for Dublin today from 4PM to 8PM local time. The second T20I is scheduled to begin at 9PM IST tonight or approximately 4:30PM Dublin time.