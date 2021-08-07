India vs England: England’s milestone man James Anderson in no mood to stop | Cricket News

James Anderson is 39, but he still makes things look easy. And it’s not a coincidence that he is reaching one peak after another.
On Friday, when he induced an edge off KL Rahul to go past Anil Kumble’s mark of 619 Test wickets to become the third highest wicket-taker in Test history, it seemed that no mark is impossible. Ahead of him are two spin legends Shane Warne (708 wickets) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800), but the way Anderson is going, he may well be challenging a few more milestones.
“I feel absolutely fit and fresh,” Anderson said during a post-match interview, making it clear that there are no immediate plans of retirement. His body has gone through the occasional wear and tear, but he has just kept going. “There was a point when I had a difficult injury and thought of giving it up. But my wife pushed me to carry on. And here I am,” he said, explaining his desire and longevity.
Anderson’s greatness was in full view in the last two days of Test cricket. After going wicketless in the first session, Anderson decided to change his line just a bit and started bowling a little closer to the stumps. It immediately paid dividends as he dismissed two Indian greats Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in back to back deliveries.
“It’s difficult to say which one was more satisfying, both are superb players,” Anderson said, but what can be rest assured that it was the Indian captain’s wicket that gave him more satisfaction. After all, he couldn’t get Kohli out even once during the 2018 tour after getting him four times in the 2014 series.
“I feel I’ve challenged Virat in that area before. He either played or missed or left it. He’s always been good enough to sort of get through and today it was just one of those days where he nicked it. Getting Kohli out that early was quite unusual,” Anderson said.
The Indian captain’s wicket early on the series should give Anderson the necessary fuel to a few great things in the series. But the great man feels it’s actually a plan that has been formulated not just for the captain but the Indian batsmen in general. “To be honest it’s not really something particular that we thought about him. What we try to do as a group is trying to challenge that fourth stump area, the defence as much as possible. But yes, getting Virat early is good, he is such an influential player,” Anderson said.
On Friday, when he induced an edge off KL Rahul to go past Anil Kumble’s mark of 619 Test wickets to become the third highest wicket-taker in Test history, it seemed that no mark is impossible. Ahead of him are two spin legends Shane Warne (708 wickets) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800), but the way Anderson is going, he may well be challenging a few more milestones.
“I feel absolutely fit and fresh,” Anderson said during a post-match interview, making it clear that there are no immediate plans of retirement. His body has gone through the occasional wear and tear, but he has just kept going. “There was a point when I had a difficult injury and thought of giving it up. But my wife pushed me to carry on. And here I am,” he said, explaining his desire and longevity.
Anderson’s greatness was in full view in the last two days of Test cricket. After going wicketless in the first session, Anderson decided to change his line just a bit and started bowling a little closer to the stumps. It immediately paid dividends as he dismissed two Indian greats Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in back to back deliveries.
“It’s difficult to say which one was more satisfying, both are superb players,” Anderson said, but what can be rest assured that it was the Indian captain’s wicket that gave him more satisfaction. After all, he couldn’t get Kohli out even once during the 2018 tour after getting him four times in the 2014 series.
“I feel I’ve challenged Virat in that area before. He either played or missed or left it. He’s always been good enough to sort of get through and today it was just one of those days where he nicked it. Getting Kohli out that early was quite unusual,” Anderson said.
The Indian captain’s wicket early on the series should give Anderson the necessary fuel to a few great things in the series. But the great man feels it’s actually a plan that has been formulated not just for the captain but the Indian batsmen in general. “To be honest it’s not really something particular that we thought about him. What we try to do as a group is trying to challenge that fourth stump area, the defence as much as possible. But yes, getting Virat early is good, he is such an influential player,” Anderson said.