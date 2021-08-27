India vs England 3rd Test Live Score, Day 3: India eye quick end to England first innings

LIVE NOW

Already trailing by 345 runs, Virat Kohli and his men would be aiming to take the remaining two England wickets as quickly as possible and put up a good batting show in their second innings to deny the hosts a series-levelling victory on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at Headingley in Leeds. Check India vs England 3rd Test live score, scorecard, ball by ball commentary, team news and more on Times of IndiaRead Less

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Aug 27, 2021, 14:51:06 IST