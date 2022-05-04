India Gets ‘Country of Honour Award’ at Cannes; Do You Know What It Means?

India will be the official Country of Honour at the upcoming Cannes Film Market which will take place from May 17 to May 25. This comes as India celebrates its 75th year of Independence whereas Cannes Film Festival is marking its 75th anniversary. This is for the first time that Cannes will have an official Country of Honour. However, it will continue annually with different nations in the future too.

What Does ‘Country of Honour Award’ Mean For India?

This means that at the opening night of Marche Du Films, the focus will be on India, its cinema and on its culture. This also means that there will be performances of Indian bands and Indian folk music at the mega night. Not just this, but the cuisine which will be served at the opening ceremony will also be Indian and French.

India is also a Country of Honour at the Cannes Next, under which five new start-ups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the audio-visual industry. Ten professionals will participate on the Animation Day networking.

Meanwhile, as reported by Indiatoday.in, India has also been given an opportunity to pitch five movies at the ‘Goes to Cannes Section’. These films are Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu, Ek Jagah Apni (A Space of Our Own) by Ektara Collective, Follower by Harshad Nalawade, and Shivamma by Jai Shankar.

A dedicated India Forum, a one-hour conference will also be organised at the Main Stage. This conference will welcome leaders of the entertainment sector and will present India as the ‘content hub of the World’.

Apart from this, Satyajit Ray’s classic, Pratidwandi will also be screened at the Cannes Classic section, Cinema de Plage. As per a press release issued by the festival, Pratidwandi is restored under the National Film Heritage Mission, a project undertaken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

