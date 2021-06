India captain Sunil Chhetri goes past Lionel Messi’s tally of international goals | Football News

DOHA: India captain Sunil Chhetri added another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Argentina star Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goal-scorer on Monday.Chhetri achieved the feat when he struck a brace to help India defeat Bangladesh 2-0 in the ongoing qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha The 36-year-old Chhetri scored both his goals in the second half of the match in the 79th and 92nd minute.

Chhetri has now scored 74 goals, two more than Messi, and is only behind Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo (103) in the list of active footballers with the most international goals. Ali Mabkhout is third on the list having scored 73 goals.

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel congratulated Chhetri for becoming the second-highest active international goalscorer.

“Our @IndianFootball skipper Sunil Chhetri adds another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goal-scorer with 74 goals. A big congratulations to Captain Fantastic & wishing him many more accolades in the future,” Praful tweeted.

With this win, India have risen to the third spot in Group E with six points from seven games.

Chhetri’s first goal was a properly-timed header from a left-sided cross while the other was an injury-time strike, as he curled home a finish from inside the penalty area.

India will next lock horns against Afghanistan on June 15. The side is already out of contention to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 but the Blue Tigers can still qualify for the AFC Asian Cup.