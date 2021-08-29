India-Australia women’s pink-ball Test venue shifted | Cricket News

MUMBAI: The worsening Covid crisis in Australia has forced a major reshuffle of the venues for the Indian women’s team’s forthcoming tour Down Under.
TOI has learnt that the historic one-off pink-ball women’s Test between India and Australia, scheduled to begin from Sept 30, has been moved from the WACA in Perth to the Carrara Stadium (known commercially as the Metricon Stadium) in Gold Coast in Queensland.
According to BCCI sources, the three-match ODI series between the teams, which will kick off the tour from Sept 19, has now been moved from North Sydney Oval in Sydney to Mackay, a city in Queensland. The other two matches are supposed to be held on Sept 22 and 24.
Gold Coast, and not North Sydney Oval as initially planned, will now also host the T20Is after staging India’s maiden, much-anticipated pink ball Test on Oct 7, 9 and 11. An official announcement regarding the revised itinerary of the tour is expected soon. “Australia is currently badly affected by Covid-19.
The number of cases are constantly going up, which means no matches can be organised in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. All these cities are repeatedly going into lockdowns. This has forced Cricket Australia (CA) to move the ODI and T20I series out of Sydney to Mackay, and the pink ball Test from Perth to Gold Coast, which will also host the three T20Is now.
“However, this is also a tentative schedule, which CA has communicated to the BCCI. As per the altered schedule, the Indian team will fly tomorrow (Sunday) evening from Bangalore to Dubai in a chartered flight. From Dubai, the team will fly to Brisbane, where they will quarantine for two weeks before going to Mackay.
“Everything is uncertain due to the concerning Covid situation in Australia. Let’s hope that the Covid situation doesn’t get worse in Australia, otherwise the tour itself may have to be called off even after the team reaches Australia,” reliable sources said.
The Indian team underwent a camp in Bangalore in a bio-bubble. The five players who took part in ‘The Hundred’ in the UK will join the bubble on Sunday after a six-day quarantine.
“Looking at the current situation we are happy to go to Australia and keep playing cricket.
“After England we had a one month break and we back ourselves to do well, we have played enough in the Bangalore camp and are prepared for any format,” Powar said.
In the pre-departure presser on Saturday, coach Ramesh Powar, when asked about the possibility of the team’s schedule in Australia being altered due to border restrictions and Covid-19 lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, said, “We are looking forward to a tour which is challenging and we all are excited to go there and put in our best effort to make it a good tour.”
