India and New Zealand have earned their place in the WTC final, says Kumar Sangakkara | Cricket News

DUBAI: Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara has said both India and New Zealand have earned their place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC). The two teams will lock horns in the title match beginning June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.Sangakkara, who is part of the commentary panel for the WTC final , is looking forward to “glorious cricket ” from both the sides.“India and New Zealand have both earned their place in the World Test Championship Final. I am looking forward to some glorious cricket from both sides and wish the teams the very best in this highly anticipated tournament finale,” said Sangakkara in an ICC release.

Apart from Sangakkara, the commentary panel will also include Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Ian Bishop and Michael Atherton.

Bringing a fresh perspective on the two finalists will be former New Zealand player-turned-batting coach Craig McMillan and India’s Dinesh Karthik.

Commenting on it, Karthik said: “The inaugural WTC final is the much-anticipated pinnacle event in Test cricket, and I am looking forward to an exciting match between India and New Zealand.

“There is so much at stake here. Both the teams look evenly matched and what makes it even more interesting is that they are going to be playing at a neutral venue. It’s an honour to work as a broadcaster on this historic event,” he added.

Nasser Hussain added: “We have seen some fantastic Test cricket being played in the last two years as part of the World Test Championship, some newer heroes of the game have emerged and the Test format has seen increased interest across the globe, especially over the last few months.

“The inaugural WTC final will be an exciting contest between two very worthy opponents. I am looking forward to this contest,” said the former England skipper.

The winners of the much-awaited WTC final will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.