IND vs NZ T20: What Virat Kohli said ahead of the big match | Cricket News

Virat Kohli will be stepping down as the captain of the Indian T20I team after the ongoing T20 World Cup . The match against New Zealand today will be a very crucial one in that context, not just for Team India, but also for Virat the T20I captain. Can Team India bounce back hard after a crushing loss in their opening encounter vs Pakistan The format of the ongoing T20 World Cup is such that the Super 12 stage is extremely competitive and very tough. Out of the 12 teams playing in it, as many as 8 teams will be knocked out and only 4 teams will make it through to the next round – the semi-finals.

After having lost their opening match of this round vs Pakistan, Team India find themselves in a must win situation against New Zealand today. Over the years, the Kiwis have been India’s bogey team. The last time India beat New Zealand in an ICC tournament was way back in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Will Team India make changes to their playing XI or will the team management decide to go in with the same team which played against Pakistan?

Here’s a look at some of the things Virat Kohli said ahead of the big match vs NZ tonight: