Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Indian players test Covid negative, 5th Test likely to go ahead as scheduled | Cricket News

MUMBAI: The entire Indian team has tested negative for Covid after reports of fresh RT-PCR tests conducted on Thursday morning arrived at around 5.30 pm UK time (10 pm IST).The match was under threat after the tourists cancelled a training session and media commitments following reports Thursday of a fresh Covid-19 case involving a support staff member.But an ECB spokesman said later Thursday that all subsequent RT-PCR tests from within the India squad had produced negative results and that the Test match “goes ahead”.

An air of panic gripped the Team India camp when assistant physiotherapist of the team Yogesh Parmar tested positive on Wednesday evening. The Indian team cancelled its training session on Thursday and went into a quarantine, locking themselves in their respective rooms at Manchester’s Radisson Hotel.

Players will be moved to a separate floor in the same hotel in Manchester and into a bio-bubble. They will stay in the bubble until the Test is over and then reach the UAE.

The entire camp heaved a sigh of relief when the reports came negative and are prepared to walk into the Test match.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar had already been ruled out of attending the Old Trafford match following positive Covid-19 tests in London.