Inauguration of housing construction work for landless and homeless people in Kumarkhali

Zaker ALi Shuva, Bureau Chief: “Gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Mujib Centenary” Inaugurates Housing for Landless and Homeless in Chapra Union of Kumarkhali Upazila, Kushtia Barrister Selim Altaf Gorge, MP of 78 Kushtia-4 (Khoksa-Kumarkhali) constituency.

Housing construction work was inaugurated in Chapra Union on Monday at Shawta village 11.00 am under the Asrayan-2 project of the upazila under the Disaster Resilient Housing Project. Under this project, 57 houses will be constructed in 5 unions of Kumarkhali upazila at a cost of Tk 97 lakh 47 thousand.

Kushtia-4 (Khoksa-Kumarkhali) MP Barrister Selim Altaf Gorge was the chief guest at the function presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rajibul Islam Khan. Also present were Assistant Commissioner (Land) Kumarkhali M.A Muhaimin Al Jihan, Chapra Union Parishad Chairman Monir Hasan Rintu and Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mahmudul Islam.