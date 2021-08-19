In Pics, 5 Female Photographers Who Documented Life in India

A picture tells a story better than a thousand worlds will — while it may sound like a very cliche line, it’s true. Photography is not just a skill that you acquire with time, it’s also a way of expression and art that sometimes is instilled in people who love telling visual stories. As we celebrate the World Photography Day 2021 today, it’s also important to highlight the brilliant work done by some of India’s talented female photographers. While any list won’t be comprehensive enough for the work that these women have done, we try to highlight some talents that have left an impression in the field.

Homai Vyarawalla

Homai Vyarawalla was the first Indian female photographer who captured historic moments of India’s Independence in her camera. She entered the profession when very few women were seen working with men. However, life had bigger things in store for her. Her camera witnessed some historic moments of India’s journey from British rule to an independent state. Her work is nothing less than a history lesson framed in a picture.

Protima Chatterjee

Paromita Chatterjee has covered several social churnings in the country through her lenses. Her work has featured in many reputed national and international media organizations. Protima has highlighted social and political issues with her work and is regarded as one of the most talented photojournalists in India. her Instagram handle is https://www.instagram.com/im_paro/

Saumya Khandelwal

While Saumya Khandelwal’s work focuses on various issues across the spectrum, she recently embarked on a project to expose the realities of child brides living in India. She hopes to bring a change in the lives of young girls who are forced to live their lives without a sense of escape or alternative. Check for more photos by her by clicking on https://www.instagram.com/khandelwal_saumya/

Cheena Kapoor

Through her work, Cheena Kapoor documents and highlights issues of gender and mental health in the country. As a photojournalist, Kapoor has travelled through the streets of India’s red right areas and has brought many stories to the world. She has also worked in bringing stories of women involved in commercial surrogacy and young female drug addicts who at times are as young as 5 years old. Check out her more photos on https://www.instagram.com/myshotstories/?hl=en

Kopal Goel

Kopal Goel is a climber and photographer who uses her work to tell the stories of Indian people who find passion in pursuing extreme sports like rock and ice climbing, mountaineering, biking etc. Through one of her recent initiatives, Kopal is using her work to celebrate women who are breaking barriers in their sport. Click here for more photos: https://www.instagram.com/inspire.crew/

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here