In Pic: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gives Us Fitness Goal With Her Perfect Handstand

When it comes to health and training, Ira Khan only knows a way forward. The fitness enthusiast and Aamir Khan’s daughter, who often takes workout goals to the next level, took to Instagram to share another awe-inspiring post.

In the photo, Ira is seen performing a handstand amidst lush green valleys of Panchgani. Not only she nails the pose like a pro, but she is also maintaining her pointed toes to perfection while at it. She is wearing a pair of black shorts teamed with a grey tee. Ira’s posted image came with a breathtaking scenic view of water and hills in the background.

To caption her post, Ira used some quirky humour-infused lines that read, “I can hold it for long enough for @nupur_shikhare to leave the frame while someone clicks the picture. That’s about it. But baby steps, right?” She also accompanied the caption with the hashtags #workinprogress, #handstand, #handstandpractice, #withaview, #valley and #pointyourtoes

Ira was lauded by her Instafam and some of her close friends from the film industry who shared their reactions in the comments section. Actor Vijay Varma said, “Woaaaah.” “Not only are you standing on your own feet, you are now standing on your own hands too,” wrote Gulshan Devaiah.

In the recent past, Ira has regularly updated her Instagram feed with frequent glimpses from her fitness diaries. The 23-year-old often shares images and videos of her intense workout sessions that inspire her followers online.

After working out with gymnastic rings, she was recently seen exercising on the treadmill with her personal trainer in a video.

Alongside the video, Ira wrote, “That’s one way to keep me on my toes…”

Ira, the younger one among Aamir Khan’s two children with ex-wife Reena Dutta, has studied music. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea that featured her elder brother Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech.