In Meeting with Ministers, PM Modi Orders New Joinees to Dial Up Predecessors for Guidance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the new council of ministers to meet their predecessors and understand how the respective ministries work and learn their practices.

During the meeting with the ministers, PM Modi told his colleagues that the Cabinet reshuffle was not about lack of competence, but to bring in new energy for mission 2024.

On Friday morning, Ministers of State G Kishan Reddy (Home Affairs) and Prahlad Singh Patel (Jal Shakti) met their senior colleagues for guidance.

Senior parliamentarian and Labour and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav dialed Prakash Javadekar. Meanwhile, newly appointed Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav met Piyush Goyal.

Kiren Rijiju met senior BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at the latter’s residence as former took charge of the portfolio.

Anurag Thakur, who was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Information and Broadcasting, called up his former cabinet colleague Nirmala Sitharaman, thanking her for her guidance during his stint as her MoS.

Minister of Health and Chemicals and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, too, met his predecessor.

Sources say that the PM’s instruction is a strong message being sent that those who have been shunted out of the Cabinet are of great value for the system, instilling a belief in the discipline that the Bharatiya Janata party follows as a unit in respecting those who have worked for the government.

