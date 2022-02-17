In Fresh Tweet, Ram Gopal Varma Targets Allu Arjun, Says Pawan Kalyan Bigger Star

Director-producer Ram Gopal Varma hits headlines more for his controversial tweets than his films these days. He is often seen targeting one or the other public personality. This time, he has targeted stylish star Allu Arjun.

It is a known fact that Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa The Rise Part 1 became a blockbuster and collected Rs 354 crores at the box office. In a tweet, Varma wrote that it is great that Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak will also get a Hindi release. The director added that this way, Pawan will show the entire India that he is a much bigger star than Allu Arjun. Both Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan chose not to react to this tweet.

Greattt that Bheemla nayak is releasing in Hindi 💃and now @PawanKalyan can prove to PAN INDIA that his film is bigger than #Pushpa and he’s BIGGER than @alluarjun 💪💪💪— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 16, 2022

Bheemla Nayak, which also marks Pawan’s first collaboration with Rana Daggubati, will premiere on February 25 this year. The date was announced by the makers after several postponements due to Covid.

The Pawan Kalyan- Rana Dagubatti-starrer was scheduled for a release on January 12 this year. It was then postponed following requests from RRR and Radhe Shyam producers. Bheemla Nayak was then expected to release in the first week of April. Makers have now come up with a final date for this much-anticipated film. Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum released in 2020.

Meanwhile, Pushpa’s Hindi version has also been a significant success. The Hindi version alone collected a massive Rs 100 crore at the box office. With this collection, Allu Arjun has joined the club of South stars Prabhas and Rajnikanth whose films have collected 100 crores.

Besides Allu, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. This film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video these days. In a recent interaction, Allu Arjun had promised that part 2 of this film will be an even bigger hit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.