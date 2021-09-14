In Fab Photoshoot, Mouni Roy is ‘Jane Austen Heroine in Christopher Nolan’s World’

Actor Mouni Roy is among those celebrities who keep their fans hooked to Instagram. The 35-year-old recently dropped several pictures of an extremely classy photoshoot. Dressed in a white shirt with balloon sleeves and a black skirt, Mouni is looking like a character straight out of a Jane Austen novel. The actor has shared multiple pictures of her photo shoot on Instagram. In one of the posts, she described herself as a Jane Austen heroine in a Christopher Nolan world.

In another set of pictures, Mouni is captured flawlessly with her right leg in the air. Needless to say, the actor has our attention with her breathtaking pictures. Mouni’s followers have poured their immense love for the actress by showering heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Several celebrities also praised Mouni’s look. Vidya Malvade, popular for her role in Chak De India, called her a stunner. TV actor Jia Mustafa had a witty response. “Kick your worries awayyyyy,” she said. Mandira Bedi described her as a firecracker.

Mouni’s Instagram account is filled with her sizzling pictures. The actor sure knows how to attract the attention of his fans with her sultry looks.

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. However, she has not announced her next project as she is reportedly reading scripts. She was last seen in the ZEE5 film London Confidential. The spy-thriller, released in September 2020, narrates the story of R&AW agents in London investigating China’s role in the pandemic. A sequel titled London Confidential starring Richa Chadda and Arunoday Singh was released in February this year.

She was recently seen in a music video with actor Angad Bedi. Titled ‘Bhaithe Bhaite’, the Zee Music Company song was composed by Meet Bros.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here