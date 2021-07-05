In Blow to Congress, Pranab Mukherjee’s Son Abhijit Mukherjee Set to Join TMC Today

Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee, the son of former president Pranab Mukherjee is gearing up to join the Trinamool Congress.

Abhijit Mukherjee has been a two-term MP in the Lok Sabha in his father’s seat of Jangipur and has been in talks with the TMC leadership for the past few weeks. Abhijit Mukherjee is likely to be inducted into the party later on Monday by TMC heavyweights at an event in Kolkata sources have said.

Abhijit Mukherjee’s shift to TMC is being seen as a major embarrassment for the Congress, which has lost some of its prominent faces in recent years including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Himanta Biswa Sarma, etc.

Amid growing speculation concerning the leader’s inclination towards TMC, a senior TMC leader told Hindustan Times that Abhijit Mukherjee met the party’s second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee two weeks ago to discuss his prospects.

A few days ago, the Congress MP was also seen speaking up in favor of Mamata Banerjee during the fake vaccination row in Kolkata.

In a tweet, he said, “If Didi Mamata Banerjee is to be blamed personally for a fake vaccination camp by an impersonating IAS Officer Debanjan Deb, then surely ModiJi is to blamed for all the scams by Nirav Modi,Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi etc. So no point blaming the Govt of WB for an individual act”.

Abhijit Mukherjee’s sister, Sharmishtha Mukherjee is also a Congress leader based in Delhi.

