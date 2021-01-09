Imlie Gives Tough Competition to Anupamaa

Imlie, the Hindi remake of Bengali show Isti Kutum, is giving tough competition to popular Balaji show Kundali Bhagya and Anupamaa. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between December 26 and January 1.

As per the latest BARC reports, here are the top five shows on TV:

Anupamaa: The show is headlined by actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Vanraj (Sudhanshu) met with an accident and his family is taking care of him. He decides to celebrate New Year with his family, and throws a party at home. Vanraj’s girlfriend Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), on the other hand, is trying to get in touch with him. It airs on Star Plus.

Imlie: It is a Hindi remake of Bengali show Isti Kutum. Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) asks Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) to join college, but she refuses and says that she will learn from Bade Papa at home. Malini asks Imlie to come with her and Aditya to her house and look at her book collection. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya: Actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar play lead roles in the show. Preeta (Shraddha) goes shopping with Kritika (Twinkle R Vashisht), where she spots Akshay with some other girl. She tries to follow them and talk to the girl, but Akshay gets away with it. Preeta gets worried about Kritika’s future with Akshay. It airs on Zee TV.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai gets suspicious about Shivani’s (Yamini Malhotra) boyfriend Amey, whom she has gifted a car and a cellphone. Later, Amey’s wife along with a few ladies reach Shivani’s house and question about her husband’s extra marital affair. While Neil Bhatt plays the role of Virat, Ayesha Singh is seen in the role of Sai. The show airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi, played by Shabir Ahluwalia, offers a lift to Pragya, played by Sriti Jha, and the two reminisce their wedding. On the other hand, Rhea (Pooja Banerjee) asks her sister, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) to break up with Ranbir, as she also likes him. The show airs on Zee TV.