Imli and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein are New Entries in Top 5

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between December 5 and 11. As per the latest BARC reports, Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya are among the most-watched shows on TV.

Here are the top five shows on TV:

Anupamaa – Rakhi is upset with her daughter, Kinjal, who married Paritosh against her will. She even brings police to Paritosh’s house. Anupamaa takes Kinjal to meet her mother and resolve their differences. Vanraj, Anupamaa’s husband, says it is a bad idea as it will only make things worse. But Rakhi forgives Kinjal and accepts her marriage. The show airs on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya – Preeta and Karan are on their honeymoon in Manali. Karan recalls his old memories with Preeta. The couple also share a romantic moment. On the other hand, Mahira, who wants to break-off Preeta and Karan’s relationship, asks a goon to damage their car. It airs on Zee TV.

Imli – Imlie goes with Bade Kaka to the market to buy honey and vegetables. Seeing the vendors charging high prices from the customers, Imlie fights with them and even spills the honey which was just a sugar syrup. The vendors follow them and ask for money. Imlie refuses saying that journalist Aditya is her best friend and he would carry this story about vendors fooling customers on front page. The vendors get scared. It airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein – Virat’s family asks Sai to go to Pakhi’s house and apologize to her. Sai refuses to do so and says Pakhi is doing wrong. On the other hand, Pakhi thinks about Virat and his betrayal. Also, DIG hands Virat a new mission. The show airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya – Abhi, his wife, Pragya and his daughters, Prachi and Rhea, are stuck in a jewelry shop which has been attacked by robbers. Pragya tries to negotiate with the shop owner and during the same she and Abhi gets into an argument. Ranbir also reaches the crime site and tries to enter the shop to save Prachi. The show airs on Zee TV.