Images, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. The day was first observed in 1974 by the United Nations in order to raise awareness to protect our surroundings. The day is also known as Eco Day or Environment Day. Every year the day is observed with a specific theme. This year, the theme is Ecosystem Restoration and Pakistan will be the global host of the day.

It has become quite important to save our environment by planting trees, rewilding gardens, changing diets, or cleaning up rivers and coasts. Hence we have enlisted some of the messages, quotes, and wishes to send on World Environment Day 2021 to your friends, colleagues, and relatives to raise awareness.

Let us give our coming generations a healthier and happier environment to have a beautiful life… Best wishes on World Environment Day.

On World Environment Day, let us stop harming nature, let us stop polluting it… Let us join hands to bring a positive change to make Planet Earth a much healthier, greener, and happier place to live.

Save the trees as it’s a best gift to our coming generations…. This is the best way to have a greener environment….. Make World Environment Day more successful by planting more trees!!

Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green…. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us promise to make it a better place to live!!!

World Environment Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let us make a promise to make our planet a greener and healthier place for us to live and enjoy life!!

Celebrations of World Environment Day come with a promise to save the environment and the world.

What should be our first priority is sadly the last one….. Always keep the environment before everything else!!!

We must join hands to save our beautiful planet as there is no other place in the universe so beautiful, so vibrant and so lively. Let us be more responsible. Happy World Environment Day.

