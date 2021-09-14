Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Family and Friends

September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas in India. It is on this day in the year 1949, the Devanagari script was adopted as the official language of India. As the name suggests, the day marks the importance of the Hindi language. The main idea of celebrating this day is to make more and more people aware about the official language of the country. Further, September 14 also happens to be the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Sinha. He is one of the stalwarts who rallied for the inclusion of Hindi as the official language of India.

In order to extend the greetings on this special and important day, you can consider sending the following messages to your friends and family over WhatsApp or any other messaging app:

Don’t be ashamed to speak Hindi. Hearty greetings to all of you on Hindi Day!

Hindi is our language; we should observe Hindi Diwas every day and make Hindi proud. Happy Hindi Diwas.

Hindi has been such a language since time immemorial, which has not boycotted any words simply because it is foreign. Let us never forget that and celebrate our language.

Hindi is a beautiful language with easy words. Share the love for the language especially today. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Till Hindi is not made the power of the poor, till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Wishing you a very Happy Hindi Diwas to you. Let us add more purpose to this day by promising ourselves to always stand for the honour of our mother tongue.

Many wishes for a pride-filled Hindi Diwas.

Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

Let Hindi spread its wings more. Happy Hindi Diwas.

Hindi Diwas is not a single day, it is a way of life.

