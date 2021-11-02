Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodash, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Vadhya paksha or Krishna paksha each year. People acquire gold or silver coins, jewellery, new clothing, and utensils on this day since it is thought that doing so brings good luck into one’s life. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi. This holiday is generally celebrated with zeal in India since it is regarded as one of the most important of all Hindu festivals.

The celebration of Diwali kicks off on Dhantrayodashi, the first day of the five-day festival. This year, it is being celebrated today on November 2.

Seek the blessings of Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi this Dhanteras 2021, and send loving greetings to your loved ones:

DHANTERAS WISHES

This festive season may you glitter and shine with grace and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very happy Dhanteras. May Goddess Mahalakshmi shower her blessings on you.

The Sun stays for 14 hours, a candle for 2 hours, and a matchstick for a minute. However, the wishes from my heart will stay with you forever. Happy Dhanteras.

May the shimmering diya lights bring lots and lots of happiness and prosperity to your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras. May Goddess Mahalakshmi shower her blessings on you.

May you get the wonderful blessings of the Goddess Lakshmi to get 13 times your wealth. Happy Dhanteras.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower happiness on you and your family and make you very wealthy. Happy Dhanteras.

Happiest Dhanteras, dear! May Goddess Lakshmi always stay in your heart and help you to lead a happy and peaceful life.

May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi help all your worries to fade away. Happy Dhanteras. May this festival bring lots of love, prosperity, and happiness to your home.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.