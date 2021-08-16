Images, Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Send to Your Loved Ones This Navroz

Navroz or the Parsi New Year will be celebrated on Monday, August 16 this year. The day is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Iranian calendar. The day is also known as Jamshedi Navroz, as the name of the legendary Persian king who introduced the solar calculation in the Parsi calendar was Jamshed. The term ‘Nav’ and ‘Roz’ in Persian mean ‘new’ and ‘day’, respectively. Indian states like Gujarat and Maharashtra have a regional holiday on Navroz as a significant percentage of Parsi population resides in the states.

As a part of celebration, people visit each other’s houses to exchange gifts and greetings. However, this year, due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the same might not be possible. In order to make the most of the day, you can share these images and quotes with your near and dear ones:

1. All things bright and beautiful, All things good and true, All things fine and wonderful, All these are wished for you on this day and always…. Navroz Mubarak!

2. May the glory of the King spread all over, May Lord praise us in galore, Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity. May this Parsi New Year give us happiness. Happy New Year!

3. Wishing a bright and beautiful year, full of happy and good times, to make it a blessed and wonderful year for you. Happy Parsi New Year to you!

4. Surround yourself with positivity and spread smiles among your near and dear ones. Navroz Mubarak!

5. I wish each and every day of your life is a new opportunity. For you to smile, be successful and happy in life. Best wishes on Parsi New Year to you!

You can also send some love-filled messages to your friends and family through WhatsApp. Here is a look at some of them:

On the occasion of Parsi New Year, wishing you a glorious, beautiful and cheerful year ahead. Navroz Mubarak!

Sending lots of love and warm wishes on the occasion of Navroz to you. May you find happiness and peace, success and prosperity in life. Navroz Mubarak to you and your family.

May love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience, cleanliness be by your side. Happy Navroz!

I wish you and your family a very Happy Parsi New Year! On this Navroz, a toast to friendship, new beginnings and togetherness. Happy Parsi New Year!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here