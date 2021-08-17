Images, Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Malayalam New Year 2021

This year Malayalam New Year known as Puthuvarsham is being celebrated today, August 17. This day is marked on the first day of the Chingam month. The Chingam month mostly falls during August or September. Chingam is the first month of the Malayalam calendar. There are a total of 12 months in the calendar including Kanni, Thulam, Vrishchikam, Dhanu, Makaram, Kumbham, Meenam, Medam, Edavam, Midhunam and Karkidakam. On this day, special pujas and prayers are held at temples in Kerala.

To wish your loved ones on the occasion of Chingam 1 2021, here are a few messages that you can send them over WhatsApp or SMS:

May this New Year usher in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Happy Chingam 1

A very Happy Malayalam New Year to you and your loved ones.

This Malayalam New Year, let us hope for a bright, peaceful and healthy future.

Here’s extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the first and joyous day of New Year 2021

Hope this New Year, ushers in hope, a renewed confidence and the will power to fight all odds and emerge as a winner. Here’s extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones.

On the joyous occasion of Malayalam New Year, here’s praying that Unni Krishnan blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity.

Happy Malayalam New Year 2021 to you and your family.

The Malayalam New Year Chingam 1 is here. It is the time to celebrate a new beginning. Wishing you the greetings of the colourful and auspicious day.

