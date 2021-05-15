Images, Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

May 15 marks International Family Day every year. Also known as World Family Day, this is a remarkable occasion that was introduced by the United Nations in 1993 to emphasize and honour the irreplaceable role that family plays in shaping individuals since their formative years of growing.

Family’s significance is immense. A healthy, happy family is key to ensure peace, harmony, and welfare of the society as a whole. This is precisely why the International Family Day aims towards honouring the social, economic, demographic changes and addressing issues pertaining to them; and bringing families closer.

So, in keeping with the endeavour, on this momentous International Family Day 2021, how about extending warm wishes to share the joy of family! Here are some beautiful wishes that you could choose to share over WhatsApp messages or status during this International Family Day:

1. Family gives you the roots to stand tall and strong.

2. You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.

3. A happy family is but an earlier heaven. – George Bernard Shaw

4. Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life. – Albert Einstein

5. In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony. – Friedrich Nietzsche

6. Family is not defined by our genes, it is built and maintained through love.

7. There is no doubt that it is around the family and the home that all the greatest virtues are created, strengthened and maintained. – Winston Churchill

8. Having a family is to have an arm around us and being there for us in all good and bad times. Let our world become sort of a mammoth family secured with peace and happiness. Wishing you all International Family Day.

9. A day of sharing, a day of peace, a day of hope for the whole world as a single family. Wishing you peaceful International Family Day.

10. Family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs; the ones who accept you for who you are. The ones that would do anything to see you smile and who love you no matter what.

11. In time of test, family is best. Families are like fudge – mostly sweet with a few nuts.

12. You don’t really need a reason to celebrate when you have your family with you because each day is like a celebration. Happy International Family Day.

13. Family is like branches on a tree. We all grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one.

