Images, Quotes and Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones

Paper Bag Day is globally marked on July 12. As the name suggests the day is celebrated to raise and create awareness about paper bags. In terms of usage, paper bags are not only sturdy and durable but are also eco-friendly. Since climate change is one of the biggest concerns across the world in today’s time, a switch from plastic bags to paper bags is more important now. Paper Bags are biodegradable and so when they are disposed of they leave less carbon footprint.

In order to spread awareness about the day you can share these quotes with your loved ones through social media:

Reduce, Refuse, Reuse, Recycle Plastic Bags, instead, Renew, Reuse and Recycle Paper Bags.

Remember technology does not make good work. you can still write a poem on a brown paper bag, and haiku is just as profound as the pyramids.

With paper bags, the world is like a diamond which shines everywhere.

Go green with paper bags, everything is fantastic.

Stop bagging the planet – say NO to plastic bags. And say a big yes to paper bags.

Paper bags can break down and go back into the ground whereas it takes over 100+ years for plastic to break down. Stand against environmental pollution.

Use paper bags as much as possible and make Mother Earth plastic-free.

To sensitise your near and dear ones you can send these messages:

Take a pledge and do your bit for our environment. Avoid plastic bags and switch to paper bags. Happy Paper Bag Day!

Happy Paper Bag Day! Make sure you carry paper bags to your grocery shopping.

Paper bags are biodegradable and sturdy. Change your shopping bag now. Happy Paper Bag Day!

Save the environment, use paper bags. Happy Paper Bag Day!

Easy to use, and safe for mother Earth. Is there any reason for not using paper bags? Happy Paper Bag Day!

