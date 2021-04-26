Iftar distribution at Sapahar M Food Corner

Nayan Babu, Naogaon: Iftar packets and masks have been distributed in Sapahar, Naogaon due to corona virus. Iftar items were distributed among more than 450 pedestrians including imam-muezzin, rickshaw, van, auto charger and CNG driver.

Distribution started at 5 pm on Monday (April 28) at the M Food Corner (Chinese restaurant) located at Muktijoddha Complex Bhaban Market in the Upazila Sadar.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mamun (Nayan), headmaster of Srishti Academy and Residential Model School Isfat Jerin Mina, the best Jayita woman entrepreneur of the district. teacher and journalist Jewel Hossain were present.

Isfat Jerin Mina, director of M Food Corner, said the iftar would be organized in a very short time with the best freedom fighters of the nation, journalists, eminent personalities of civil society, cultural activists and political personalities.