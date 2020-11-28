ICAB awarded LankaBangla Finance Annual Reports 2019

[Dhaka 28 November, 2020] LankaBangla Finance Limited achieved the first position under Integrated Reporting category for Best Presented Annual Reports in 2019 at the 20th ICAB National Award hosted by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB). LankaBangla Finance also received the joint first position in Corporate Governance Disclosure Category and the third position in Financial Services Category for Best Presented Annual Reports in 2019.

Mr. Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director & CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited received the award from Hon’ble Commerce Minister Mr. Tipu Munshi, MP along with Mr. Shamim Al Mamun, FCA, and Chief Financial Officer of

LankaBanla Finance Liminted.