Ibrahim Ali Khan Dances With Dog On Kartik Aaryan’s Song

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently shared a new video on Instagram of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dancing with their dog. In the adorable clip posted on June 11, Ibrahim can be seen playing and patting their fur buddy. However, it is the song in the background that caught the attention of the netizens.

He is dancing with his pet dog on Ban Gaya Kutta from actor Kartik Aaryan’s movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama as his sister films the moment. Sara also used GIFs and stickers in the video which stated that she too wanted to pat the dog. The sticker read “double trouble”.

The actors have worked together in Love Aaj Kal that was directed by Imtiaz Ali. The romantic drama had received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. They were rumoured to be close enough during the shooting of the film. Reportedly, they also dated each other for some time before finally parting ways for reasons best known to them. They broke up even before the movie was released and a few months later they unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in comedy film, Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The David Dhawan directorial was released on Amazon Prime in December 2020. She will next feature in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re in which she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead. She had wrapped its shooting earlier this year. The flick was slated to be released this year on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. However, the makers pushed the date indefinitely due to the rising cases owing to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic across the country. The film’s makers are yet to announce the new release date.

