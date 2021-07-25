I was the Bandra Girl with a Bike, Says Reena Roy

Actress Reena Roy appeared as a guest in the weekend episode of Indian Idol 12. The top 6 contestants of the season performed on the actress’s popular songs in the Saturday’s episode.

Going down the memory lane, the actress shared, “I was very lucky to have good songs throughout my career. And this performance (Jaan-E-Jaan, O Meri Jaan-E-Jaan) gave me flashbacks.” She continued, “I have loved riding bikes since my childhood. My sister Barkha, who made ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, specially added the bike scene in it because of my desire. I used to wake up in the morning, take my bike and go for rounds. I was the Bandra girl with a bike. I owned a Yamaha and once, when I was busy shooting, my younger sister tried to give it a ride and hurt herself. So, my mother returned the bike to the person we took it from and said that we didn’t want it in the house.”

Meanwhile, the top 6 contestants of the season are Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble. The season is currently judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here