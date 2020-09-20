I Want To Be Noticed In International Space, Says Purab Kohli

Actor Purab Kohli moved to London two years ago with an aim to grow his global visibility as a performer and credits late actor Irrfan Khan as someone he idolises when it comes to understanding the audience, whether at home or internationally.

Kohli started his career with the popular late 1990s high school TV drama Hip Hip Hurray and went on to become a video jockey on Channel V.

The 41-year-old actor, who made his film acting debut with the 2003 film Bas Yuhin, is known for his critically-lauded turns in Hindi movies My Brother…Nikhil, I Am, and Rock On! series.

He made foray into the international scene with the American sci-fi drama series Sense8, streaming on Netflix.

“As an artiste you want to build your audience base, you want more people to watch your work. The admiration, love, fandom is something that makes you feel happy, when people recognise you and say they like you, it is overwhelming,” Kohli told.