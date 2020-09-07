I Try Not to Take Work Home, Says Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan says he does not like to take work home.

“I think as actors, you tend to slowly disconnect as the shoot finishes. Partly because you don’t get the time — you move onto the next project. Also because, at least for me, I try not to take my work home. Certain remnants stay on but not much,” Abhishek told IANS when asked if he detaches himself from a project once it is out.

Asked how the characters he essayed helped him evolve as an actor, Abhishek said: “You learn from each character you portray. From my first film onwards there’s always been something or the other I’ve learnt or imbibed from each role. It’s most enjoyable. Many a time when confronted with a particular situation in life, I do think, how would have a certain character responded or reacted.”

Abhishek was last seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows, which released on Amazon Prime Video in July. His forthcoming film projects, The Big Bull and Ludo, are slated to release on OTT platforms.