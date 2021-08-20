‘I Tried To Bully Her’

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot a few days ago. Karan, on Friday, shared pictures from their wedding reception on Instagram and revealed how he fell in love. Rhea and Karan met on the sets of a film. Rhea was new to the film industry then and hence, Karan being a senior, tried to bully her. At the end of it, he was madly in love with her. This is perhaps the best tiny tale we have ever read on love. In the pictures, Rhea dressed in a white gown and a shrug can be seen posing with an extremely well-dressed Karan.

Read his post here:

The post was soon flooded with comments from their friends and family who showered them with a whole lot of love. Anil Kapoor, Rhea’s dad, added fire emoticons, while her cousin, Anshula Kapoor, dropped multiple red heart emoticons.

Rhea and Karan met on the sets of the 2010 film Aisha, where Karan was working as the assistant director. The film stars Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor in the lead role.

Rhea always wanted to run away and marry Karan in her living room, and they did exactly that. A few days ago, she shared multiple pictures from her wedding festivities on Instagram and revealed that she chose her living room as the mandap to promise a forever to Karan.

Rhea chose a white chanderi saree for her wedding, designed by friend and designer Anamika Khanna, which she accessorised with a white veil and a dramatic cape. Karan wore a cream bandhgala designed by Kunal Rawal. Their wedding attires are special for reasons more than one. Kunal Rawal customised the inside of the bandhgala with the names of the couple and their wedding date to make it extra special. The weekend wedding was attended by close friends and family.

