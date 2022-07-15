Anil Kapoor is most certainly looking forward to becoming a grandfather for the first time but confesses that he hasn’t yet prepared for it. For the unversed, the actor’s daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja. She announced her pregnancy earlier this year and Anil was evidently excited for his new role of a grandpa.

Now, the veteran actor confessed that while he is excited for the baby to come, being a grandfather is not a role he can prepare for. “I think this is a role I can’t prepare for. I have to be very spontaneous about it.” He is looking forward to the arrival of the baby. “I really want D-Day to happen, and then I’ll tell you how I feel about it. My wife, Sunita (Kapoor), is preparing, but I have done no prep,” he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.

Earlier this year, when Sonam announced her pregnancy, Anil had shared pictures of the pregnant actress with her husband and penned a sweet note. The soon-to-be-nanu wrote, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor recently completed about four decades in the industry however, there is no stopping him. The actor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. He will now be seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, like most movie hit by the pandemic, has been delayed several times. The film previously starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead but she opted out of the film.

Besides this, Anil will also feature in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film Fighter next to Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, directed by War and Pathaan maker Siddharth Anand. The film is set to release on 28 September 2023.

