Mona Singh is a popular name in the TV industry. The actress is all set to make a comeback after six years with a cameo in the Sony SAB show Pushpa Impossible. She was last seen on TV in the 2016 show Kavach- Kaali Shaktiyon Se. In a recent interview with ETimes, Mona Singh talked about her new role and career and also revealed the small changes which are brought into her life post her marriage.

Speaking about the cameo in Pushpa Impossible, she said that she took it up since it was interesting. She also said that she wanted to be a part of the progressive story which the show tells. “Currently, I have the time to play only a cameo. I was happy to be part of a show like this because of the storyline and the message it sends out,” she said.

Although the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame has been away from TV for quite some time, she said that she never wanted to quit the medium. Since it did not lately provide the actress with the strong and challenging roles which she looks for, she had to stay away. She rather found her desired roles on OTT platforms and movies.

Mona got married to producer Shyam Rajagopalan in November 2019. She said that she has been able to maintain a balance between her work and personal life beautifully and attributes this success to doing web shows in her career.

Speaking on the changes in her life post-marriage, she said that it was not a big difference since she knew her husband for 6 years before they tied the knot. She has been enjoying the small changes though and is glad about the fact that her parents’ home is only five minutes away from where she stays.

Mona Singh was seen in Ekta Kapoor-directed Mission Over Mars which streamed on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. She was also a part of TVF’s original series Yeh Meri Family. Her upcoming projects include a role alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha.

