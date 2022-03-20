‘I Don’t Want You To Stress About It’

Remo D’Souza has offered to pay the loan of a young boy who is an eight-year-old contestant named Himanshu on the DID Li’l Masters 5. The ace choreographer and filmmaker is among the judges on the show and offered to clear Himanshu’s debut after learning the struggles his mother is facing. The little boy from Delhi lost his father at a very early age, leaving his mother to fend for two kids. His mother decided to pull a rickshaw to make ends meet. She revealed how she is being harassed because she is a female rickshaw puller, and also how she landed in a debt to buy the Rickshaw.

Upon hearing this, Remo came forwards and offered to help. As quoted in a report in DNA, Remo said, “I would love to help you with this EMI that you’re paying for your rickshaw. Please let me know the amount that is pending, I will pay it off. I don’t want you or Himanshu to stress about it anymore, now that rickshaw is yours. You focus on the kids now and live a happy life after this.”

That’s the sign of a real gentleman, isn’t it? We hope that this help brings a new ray of hope into Himanshu and his family’s life, and the boy can concentrate on his studies and on honing his talent as a dancer. According to India Today, another contestant named Anand Kumar left the judged emotional. Hailing from a small village near Delhi, Anand is a son of a vegetable vendor. He revealed she was teased in school due as his father would sell vegetables on the streets.

To make his situation worse, Anand had to quit school due to the financial crunch that came during the pandemic. However, his family supported his dream of becoming a dancer, letting him pursue his dance classes. The story left judge Mouni Roy teary-eyed.

