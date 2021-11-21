I Dance to Stay Fit, Happy with the Response to My Videos on Instagram

Kartik Aaryan’s dance videos on social media have been getting amazing response from the fans. He had shared some clips from his dance session on social media and fans were blown away by his technique and finesse. In an interview with News18, Kartik spoke about his passion for dance and how it is also a way for him to stay fit and entertain his fans.

“I have always been dancing in my films. The videos showed a different style of dance that I do in my own time. I was happy with the kind of response those videos got. Butta Bomma and Rowdy Baby videos were loved by the fans. They were just my normal routines and I enjoy doing such things. In the movies that I do, there has always been a dancing element and I hope entertain fans with my acting and dancing as well,” the actor shared.

Kartik is a vegetarian. Giving tips on fitness, he shared, “Fitness is a cycle. You have to set a sleeping pattern and eating pattern. Eat small meals every two hours and drinking water is very important. These and some other small things combined together with workout, some kind of physical activity, be it cardio or gymming or swimming. I dance to sit fit. It is a regular activity for me and workout helps me stay fit and healthy.”

Kartik’s latest release Dhamaka is streaming now on Neyflix.

