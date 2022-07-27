‘I Believe Couples Who Travel Together Stay Together’

In the latest episode of their YouTube series Couple Of Things, actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol are seen turning tourists and travelling around various nooks and corners of the City of Pearls, Hyderabad, including the famous Falaknuma Palace built in 1894.

Speaking to News18 exclusively, Amrita shares that taking trips with her husband has always proved to be an interesting experience. “I completely believe that couples who travel together stay together because travelling involves a lot of communication, harmony and balancing each other’s choices and fancies,” she says.

For the Main Hoon Na (2004) and Vivah (2006) actor, the thrill of discovering new spots and food while on a vacation has brought them closer. “I think there is some magic in exploring new places, food and culture and it definitely tightens the bond, and it certainly has happened for us in all these 12 years of togetherness,” states Amrita, who began dating Anmol in 2009 and tied the knot with him in 2014.

In 2007, she marked her Telugu film debut with Athidhi, which was extensively shot in Hyderabad. Happy to go back to the city, she says, “I have shot in Hyderabad for Athithi with (actor) Mahesh Babu but it’s definitely not a holiday when you are shooting or attending events. This time around, exploring the old world charm of the Nizams and the palace culture on a holiday trip was like truly treating yourself with royalty, and it did elevate an old soul like me and I am sure Anmol too.”

What made this trip special and memorable for the couple is the fact that it marks their one-and-a-half year old son Veer’s first trip outside of Mumbai. A few days back, Amrita and Anmol shared a vlog that showcased the toddler’s first flight. Talking to us, Anmol says that his little bundle of joy thoroughly enjoyed the trip. He adds, “Veer was the cynosure of all eyes at the palace. The staff there treated him like a prince. They gifted him a small crown and a sword. He was at the top of the world!”

On the work front, Amrita was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray (2019), in which she played Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray.

