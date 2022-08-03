Husband Hemanth To Face Trial as Madras HC Dismisses His Plea

The suicide case of the famous Tamil actress VJ Chitra has taken a new turn after the Madras High Court dismissed the plea of Chitra’s husband, the main accused in the case. The HC rejected the plea of Hemanth Ravi for quashing the chargesheet and directed him to face trial in the lower court.

Earlier, Hemanth moved the HC pleading to quash the chargesheet against him in the Chitra suicide case alleging that a powerful politician’s connection to his wife’s death. He also claimed that those responsible for his wife’s death are now after his life.

In its previous hearing the HC had ordered a stay on the police investigation and asked the police to respond to Hemanth’s petition. Chitra’s father Kamaraj had filed an interlocutory petition not to quash the case against Hemnath.

Justice Satishkumar, after hearing both the sides, dismissed the petition filed by Hemanth and directed him to face the trial in the lower court.

VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai on 9 December 2020. Though in its initial investigation the police found it to be a suicide case, later Hemanth was arrested based on the complaint of Chitra’s parents.

Chitra’s parents are accused Hemanth of forcing her daughter to die by suicide. Chitra’s father Kamraj alleged that Hemanth used to bring some female friends at home when the actress used to be out for work. Kamraj also alleged that Hemnath used to physically and mentally torture his daughter to stay away from her male co-stars.

Last year in February, Hemanth was given conditional bail by the trial court in Madurai. Hemanth has maintained his position on the case that “he did not force Chitra to leave her acting career or cast doubt on her integrity.”

VJ Chitra was a popular name in the Tamil television industry. She rose to popularity with the television series Pandian Stores. She made her debut in the film industry with Calls, which was released after her death in 2021.

