Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls rescued days after kidnapping

Yusuf Idris, a spokesman for the regional governor, said Tuesday the girls had been safely returned and were all accounted for. He did not comment when asked whether a ransom was paid for their release.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Twitter that he was “pleased” the ordeal “has come to a happy end without any incident.”
“We are working hard to bring an end to these grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping. The Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers,” he said.
In a statement released on social media Friday, Buhari said the girls’ abduction was “inhumane and totally unacceptable.”
“This administration will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students in the expectations of huge ransom payments,” Buhari said in the statement, which was posted by his official spokesperson.