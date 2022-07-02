Human chain in Chattogram to protest the killing and torture of Hindu teachers

Rajib Sharma, Chittagong Bureau: A human chain of people from all walks of life, irrespective of party affiliation, was held recently in protest of the implementation of the blueprint to make Narail principal Swapan Kumar Biswas wear shoelaces around his neck, the murder of Savar teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar and the implementation of a blueprint to vacate Hindu educational institutions.

It was held on July 1 at 4 pm at Cheragi Mor Chattar in the city. The conscientious people of Chattogram spontaneously attended the event on their own initiative, despite no invitation from anyone.

Tushar Kanti Basak, as the spokesperson of the human chain, said that the principal Swapan Kumar Biswas should be brought back to his post with dignity and his safety should be ensured.

In his speech, he further said that the real age of the killer of lecturer Utpal Kumar Sarkar should be amended from 16 to 19 and the maximum punishment should be ensured in a timely manner.

Engineer Soumen Das, Engineer Sinchan Bhowmik, Social Worker and Businessman Mustafa Kamal Akhter, Teacher Salma Jahan Mili, Poet Aktari Islam, Photographer Mahima Akhter, Teacher Sabina Leena, Essayist Bidhubhushan Das Bidhan, Journalist Omar Farooq Sujan, Journalist Rajib Sharma, Bank officials Chandan Kumar Chowdhury, Milon Das, Rajib Das, entrepreneur Tarun Biswas, Shikshika Sarchita Palit and other progressive peoples.

Mahua Bhattacharya was the coordinator of the human chain.