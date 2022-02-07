Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured GF Saba Azad Reveals Her Ideal Date, Way To Win Her Heart In Old Interview

Hrithik Roshan has been rumoured to be dating Saba Azad. The actors were spotted a couple of times on supposed dates together in Mumbai. While not much is known about their relationship, a report had claimed that they have been together for a brief period now. While fans await for Hrithik and Saba to open up about their relationship, we’ve come across an interview in which Saba spoke about her ideal first date.

The actress was seen in Feels Like Ishq last year. As part of the Netflix show’s promotion last year, she sat down for a rapid-fire round with Hindustan Times. One of the questions she was asked was to ‘describe your ideal first date.’

“A long walk. There’s so much you can do over a walk — grab a bite, a drink, stop at a park and look at the trees, and talk endlessly, of course,” she told the publication. The actress was also asked if she had to, what kind of a person would she right swipe on a dating app. She replied, “A chef. The way to my heart is via my stomach.” She was also asked to pick between a dating app or a matchmaker. Saba quipped, “Insta DMs? (laughs)”.

Speaking about Hrithik and Saba’s secret relationship, a source told Mid-Day that Hrithik had been keeping his relationship under wraps for months. In fact, those who knew about their romance were said to be surprised by his decision to be clicked with her in public. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments,” the source said.

Though best known for her role in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Saba was more recently seen in Rocket Boys. The actress played the role of Parvana Irani. The series is led by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Before her rumoured relationship with Hrithik, Saba was dating Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah’s son Imaad Shah. They also had a group, Madboy/Mink.

