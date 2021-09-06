Hrithik Roshan Flaunts Biceps in New Pic; Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh Left These Comments

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan brought back the biceps nostalgia with his latest Instagram post on Monday. The 47-year-old actor posted a monochrome picture of himself on Instagram where he flaunted his biceps. Dressed in comfy gym wear, the actor was seen sporting a beard as he posed for the camera.

Captioning the picture Hrithik exuded his witty charm as he wrote, “Bolo Bollywood bicep ki jai.” The picture certainly received the attention of Bollywood as well as fans with over 1,630,726 likes since it was posted four hours ago. Reacting to the picture, Hrithik’s co-star from the 2019 movie War Tiger Shroff commented with a fire and a heart-eyed emoji. Meanwhile, actor Ranveer Singh commented, “Kadak (solid).”

Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan also complimented him for the picture and she wrote, “wowzer.” Director Farhan Akhtar was quite amused by Hrithik’s caption. She wrote, “Caption” followed by a face with tears of joy emoticon.

Celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi hailed Hrithik as, “The Incredible Hrulk (R is silent)”. Actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote, “OMG (Oh my God).”

This is not the first time that Hrithik has attracted such a reaction with his Instagram post. The actor had posted a shirtless picture of himself with his 37.3 million followers earlier in July. The picture reminded many of his fans why Hrithik is also known as the Greek God. Shot by Daboo Ratnani, it was part of the celebrity photographer’s 2021 calendar.

Hrithik will next see in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

